It’s Hot Hot Hot! Cool Off With Swimwear From These Stores In Chennai
It’s always swim time in Chennai and we have a list of places you can check out for rad swimwear.
Playtime Sports And Games
Located in Egmore, this store is a haven for sportswear, but what caught our eye was their swimwear collection. From full body suits to bikinis Playtime Sports and Games has a range of at least ten different styles of swimming suits for men, women and children. Don’t forget to check-out their galaxy prints when you’re there!
- upwards: ₹ 700
Speedo
Yuss! Of course we had to include Speedo in this list! Their exclusive store in Phoenix Market City, Velachery displays a massive collection of fun, quirky and sporty swimwear. Their swim accessories are adorbs too! And we love their stylish goggles. Stock up on ear plugs and nose clips from this store too!
Elite Sports
This sports store in Anna Nagar is your single-window for all your swim needs. The staff at Elite Sports is most helpful and hospitable. Their swimsuits for men have whacky prints and funky designs. They also keep a huge collection of cricket and badminton related products.
FirstCry
Don’t forget to stop at Firstcry if you are looking to glam up your kid for those kiddie pool parties. They keep a fun and quirky collection of swimwear and accessories. From adorbs cheetah prints to little pineapple prints, this store will ensure everyone goes “awww” when your tiny-tot walks into the room.
Zivame
From off shoulder swimwear to tankinis, Zivame in Phoenix Market City stocks a healthy collection of swimwear. We loved their whacky prints which set apart their collection from all other swimwear stores we have visited. They keep stripes, floral and multicoloured suits and styles from V-cuts to two pieces.
7 Sports
This sports store in Ashok Nagar is for all you first-time swimmers. They keep full body suits for you shy ones and V-cuts for you bold first-timers. Their patterns are all simply bold, however, the quality of the fabric is appreciated by most of their clients
