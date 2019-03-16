Chennai’s Vegan scene is going strong now, and for various reasons (animal cruelty and health for the most part), we’re all looking for vegan options in restaurants. Here are Chennai’s best Vegan restaurants where you can skip the paneer and cheese and get healthier and yummier alternatives!
Zucchini Chips To Mock Meat, (Don’t) Say Cheese At The Best Vegan Restaurants In Chennai
Pumpkin Tales
Pumpkin Tales tops this list, and if you’ve gone through their menu, you would have seen their range of vegan options. Right from Bibimbap to bowl meals, you can get vegan food at the same price. They’ve got stir-fried veggies and a bunch of Thai and Vietnamese food with vegan alternatives. Their vegan chocolate cake is a winner.
- Price for two: ₹ 950
Soul Garden Bistro
Already famous for their vegetarian menu, Soul Garden Bistro is a great restaurant for vegan food. Since most of the food is vegetarian, it’s easy to customise it to make it vegan. Zucchini chips, tofu BBQ, and a range of vegan ice creams, Soul Garden Bistro should be on your list.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cups & Teas
This eatery in Besant Nagar has a bunch of dairy-free food, including 35+ kinds of milk-free teas. They’ve also got stuff like Avocado Hummus Toast, Vegan Pasta (yaaaas), Tender Coconut Pudding, and Chocolate Fondue.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Mezze Madras
If you’re looking for Mediterranean food with a vegan twist, Mezze is the place for the best! Customise all the food into vegan options and don’t forget to try their Smoked Tofu Salad, Falafel Sandwich, and Dukkah Mushroom, all vegan!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Ashvita Bistro
The Continental and Asian cuisines at Ashvita are mostly vegan in nature and customisable as well. Most of the food involves veggies and herbs, so choose from vegan sandwiches and salads.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Flower Drum
One of Chennai’s best vegetarian Chinese restaurants, Flower Drum is the best for vegan and vegetarian comfort food. Choose from Fried Mushrooms, Tomato & Garlic Soup, and Thai Veg Curry (without dairy).
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Asian Station
Cinnamon Curry, Thai Fried Rice, Udon Noodles, and an extensive range of rice and noodles, get yum vegan Asian food at The Asian Station in Anna Nagar. Some of their vegetarian food can be customised to suit vegan needs as well, yay!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
