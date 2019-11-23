Your special day needs special planning and attention. To make your luxe or destination wedding a day that you'll never forget, checkout our list of top-rated wedding planners. Just plan your dream wedding and watch it become a reality, when you arrive there like a boss!
Planning To Tie The Knot? Checkout These Top Wedding Planners In The City
My Grand Wedding
This online wedding planner is your one-stop solution for all your luxury wedding needs. Connected to more than 20 categories of vendors across India, My Grand Wedding helps you plan and have the best wedding experiences with trendy services. Their app features access to the vendors and their reviews for the users to choose from. Simply create a wedding with the couple’s name and date to get started.
The Tailored Tale
Known for offering engaging decors along with their wedding planning services, planning a ceremony can’t get any easier, than with The Tailored Tale. They even undertake destination weddings and leave no stones turned, from creating a dream-like atmosphere to taking care of all the procedures and planning.
The Wingmen
When it comes to the absolute details, The Wingmen has your back. They pay attention if the theme of the party matches the colour of the cupcake frosting! From music, to invitation, home décor, garlands, entertainment and photography, The Wingmen plans out every aspect of your wedding. Simply brainstorm with them and arrive at your wedding like a boss, while they set it up for you.
Marriage Colours
This company has over 1000 weddings under their belt. Their focus is perfection and adding a little bit of an adventure to your weddings through quirky ideas. Be it floral arrangements, a beach wedding, a sangeet event or a contemporary wedding, Marriage Colours will provide you with an experience that strums your emotional chords.
We – Weddings & Events
We is known for delivering memorable weddings in any budget, with the help of their extensive planning and attention to detail. They help in planning a fun filled event without any stress, as the team is very flexible working around a client’s choices. They are well experienced and dedicated to give you a perfect wedding celebration from start to end.
Wedding Aaha
Becoming one of the top-rated wedding planning services is not an easy feat. Wedding Aaha has over 600, memorable and amazing weddings that gained their recognition. The company works around your budget and choices and assist us with decoration, venue and transportation services.
