All To Max: Women's Brands To Shop At

img-gallery-featured

If you're close to Marina and are looking to get some quick shopping done, Chennai Citi Centre Mall in Mylapore can help you out. With a curated collection of women's wear brands, you can totally check things off your shopping list without feeling overwhelmed by too many options. Here's a list of top women's wear brands you can check out at Chennai Citi Centre. 

aLL

This plus size clothing store on Chennai Citi Centre's first floor has quite a fine mix of party wear, ethnics and casual wear for women. The floral and tropical tunics here are our fave. You can also find quite a few maxi dresses and comfy kurtas here. The denim collection is rad too! 

Clothing Stores

All - The Plus Size Store

4.2

Citi Center Mall, 1st Floor, Dr. RK Salai, Mylapore, Chennai

image-map-default

Lifestyle Stores

Located on the ground floor, Lifestyle Stores in Chennai Citi Centre is loaded with a lot of dresses. LBDs, skater dresses, shirt dresses, bodycons - the dress collection is certainly worth checking out. We also found a lot of crisp whites and pastels in their shirts and trousers category. Their ethnic wear collection is great too, with a lot of sober, flowy kurtas and kurta gowns adorning the racks. 
Clothing Stores

Lifestyle

Citi Center Mall, Ground Floor, Dr. RK Salai, Mylapore, Chennai

image-map-default

Max Fashion

Located on the second floor, Max Fashion in Chennai Citi Centre offers a lot of indie kurtas and palazzos. The salwar sets here and athleisure collections are our fave and budget too. You can also pick a lot of summery button-downs and denim here. 

Clothing Stores

Max Fashion

4.0

Citi Center Mall, 2nd Floor, Dr. RK Salai, Mylapore, Chennai

image-map-default

Indian Bazar

A small kiosk on the first floor, Indian Bazar in Chennai Citi Centre offers a curated collection of Pashmina shawls and silk scarves. The colours are earthy and the craftsmanship super intricate. Sourced from weavers across the country, the pricing here is a tad expensive, but worth it if you value handwoven merch and antiques. 

Accessories

Indian Bazar

Citi Center Mall, 1st Floor, Dr. RK Salai, Mylapore, Chennai

image-map-default