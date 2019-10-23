If you're close to Marina and are looking to get some quick shopping done, Chennai Citi Centre Mall in Mylapore can help you out. With a curated collection of women's wear brands, you can totally check things off your shopping list without feeling overwhelmed by too many options. Here's a list of top women's wear brands you can check out at Chennai Citi Centre.
All To Max: Women's Brands To Shop At
aLL
This plus size clothing store on Chennai Citi Centre's first floor has quite a fine mix of party wear, ethnics and casual wear for women. The floral and tropical tunics here are our fave. You can also find quite a few maxi dresses and comfy kurtas here. The denim collection is rad too!
- Upwards: ₹ 550
Lifestyle Stores
Max Fashion
Located on the second floor, Max Fashion in Chennai Citi Centre offers a lot of indie kurtas and palazzos. The salwar sets here and athleisure collections are our fave and budget too. You can also pick a lot of summery button-downs and denim here.
Indian Bazar
A small kiosk on the first floor, Indian Bazar in Chennai Citi Centre offers a curated collection of Pashmina shawls and silk scarves. The colours are earthy and the craftsmanship super intricate. Sourced from weavers across the country, the pricing here is a tad expensive, but worth it if you value handwoven merch and antiques.
