Max To Levi's: Best Of Women's Fashion
Lifestyle
Comfy crop tops, pastel skater dresses, ripped denim, bohemian maxi-dresses, solid tunics, palazzos, jumpsuits - the variety at The Marina Mall's Lifestyle is simply too good. Mix and match from a range of colours or spruce it up with contemporary baubles - it's all about how you want to style yourself.
Marks & Spencer
Intricate floral prints and tie-around dresses and blouses are our fave from this M&S outlet. You can also shop for pastel and sorbet-coloured pants, bodycon dresses and elegant jumpsuits here.
Levi's
If you're looking to keep it comfy, Levi's is your go-to store in The Marina Mall. With cosy pullovers, tees with interesting typography, casual shirts, crop tops and of course, denim - you can slay that rock chic look!
Pantaloons
Budget cotton merch is aplenty with colourful tunics, maxi dresses, shirts and kurtas dominating the collection. The athleisure range is on-point too! We even found a lot of lovely pastel shirts and tops along with classic cotton ones in white, black, blue and grey.
Van Heusen
Adidas
Soch
Ethnicity
Another ethnic wear store, Ethnicity has a lot of contemporary and fusion wear for you to check out. The crop tops and skirts are our fave. You can also find tunics in metallic hues, kurtas in pastel colours and salwar suits with intricate Indian motifs here.
R Trends
Go Colors
W For Women
Really intricate designs, subtle colours and elegant silhouettes sum up the W collection at The Marina Mall. The knee-length kurtis and maxi dresses in sorbet hues are our fave. You can also pick out skirts, crop tops and tunics in earthy colours here.
Max
Another budget brand, Max, has plenty of casual wear on offer. Tees, dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, jackets, pants, athleisure, tops, shirts, trousers - you can shop for any occasion here. The ethnic line is on point too featuring lovely kurtas and salwar suits along with some contemporary separates.
Comments (0)