Max To Levi's: Best Of Women's Fashion

img-gallery-featured
Hey ladies! Looking to spend a day pampering yourself by shopping till you drop in OMR? We have a guide to the best womenswear store in The Marina Mall for you. Don’t forget to pack those empty shopping bags, because for sure you’ll need them!

Lifestyle

Comfy crop tops, pastel skater dresses, ripped denim, bohemian maxi-dresses, solid tunics, palazzos, jumpsuits - the variety at The Marina Mall's Lifestyle is simply too good. Mix and match from a range of colours or spruce it up with contemporary baubles - it's all about how you want to style yourself. 

Clothing Stores

Lifestyle Stores

4.5

The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

image-map-default

Marks & Spencer

Intricate floral prints and tie-around dresses and blouses are our fave from this M&S outlet. You can also shop for pastel and sorbet-coloured pants, bodycon dresses and elegant jumpsuits here. 

Clothing Stores

Marks & Spencer

The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

image-map-default

    Levi's

    If you're looking to keep it comfy, Levi's is your go-to store in The Marina Mall. With cosy pullovers, tees with interesting typography, casual shirts, crop tops and of course, denim - you can slay that rock chic look! 

    Clothing Stores

    Levi's

    5.0

    The Marina Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

    image-map-default

    Pantaloons

    Budget cotton merch is aplenty with colourful tunics, maxi dresses, shirts and kurtas dominating the collection. The athleisure range is on-point too! We even found a lot of lovely pastel shirts and tops along with classic cotton ones in white, black, blue and grey. 

    Clothing Stores

    Pantaloons

    The Marina Mall, Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

    image-map-default

    Van Heusen

    If formals are what you're out for, head straight to Van Heusen in The Marina Mall. They have separate stores for men and women here with their solid blazers and crisp shirts featuring intricate prints being our fave. The trouser collection is rad too, offering a range of colours right from black and beige to printed pants in monochrome hues. 
    Clothing Stores

    Van Heusen

    The Marina Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

    image-map-default

    Adidas

    Head to Adidas for all your activewear needs. Their moisture-wick tees here come in a range of bright colours, and leggings feature snazzy prints. You can also keep it basic with solids or invest in t-shirt dresses, chic jackets, quirky pullovers and solid shirts. 
    Clothing Stores

    Adidas

    The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

    image-map-default

      Soch

      Sarees, salwars, plain kurtas, flowy anarkalis, elegant dupattas, separates with brocade, banarasi motifs and foil prints, solid tunics with Chikankari work, Soch in The Marina Mall will most certainly sort out your ethnic wear needs. The blouse collection is worth checking out too featuring sequin work, two-tone silk blouses, high-neck patterns and net detailing. 
      Clothing Stores

      Soch

      5.0

      The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

      image-map-default

      Ethnicity

      Another ethnic wear store, Ethnicity has a lot of contemporary and fusion wear for you to check out. The crop tops and skirts are our fave. You can also find tunics in metallic hues, kurtas in pastel colours and salwar suits with intricate Indian motifs here. 

      Clothing Stores

      Ethnicity

      The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

      image-map-default

        R Trends

        If you're out on a budget shopping haul, R Trends gives you enough choices in both Indian and western wear. The kurtas and salwar suits come mostly in earthy hues along with a few brightly-coloured patterns. You can also pick up a few denim pieces. basic tees and pullovers. 
        Clothing Stores

        Reliance Trends

        The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

        image-map-default

          Go Colors

          Bottom wear ranging from palazzos and straight cut pants to patialas, leggings, chudi bottoms and culottes in a bunch of colours and sizes are up for grabs. You can also pick comfy jeggings and denim in basic hues of blue, black and white here. 
          Clothing Stores

          Go Colors

          The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          image-map-default

          W For Women

          Really intricate designs, subtle colours and elegant silhouettes sum up the W collection at The Marina Mall. The knee-length kurtis and maxi dresses in sorbet hues are our fave. You can also pick out skirts, crop tops and tunics in earthy colours here. 

          Clothing Stores

          W For Women

          The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          image-map-default

          Max

          Another budget brand, Max, has plenty of casual wear on offer. Tees, dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, jackets, pants, athleisure, tops, shirts, trousers - you can shop for any occasion here. The ethnic line is on point too featuring lovely kurtas and salwar suits along with some contemporary separates. 

          Clothing Stores

          Max Fashion

          The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          image-map-default