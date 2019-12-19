Ethnic Shopping In Ampa Skywalk? Be Sure To Bookmark This Label

It's Biba. This brand needs no introduction. But here's why we're talking about it. Ampa Skywalk has quite a few ethnic wear brands, but we particularly loved Biba there. A factory outlet, you can shop for your fave kurtis and pants at slashed prices here. Flowky kurtas, elegant chikankari kurtas, long gowns in linen and cotton, the collection here is fabulous and ranges from size S to XXL.

We found really pretty floor-length gowns in rayon and soft silk here. Featuring beautiful pastel shades with floral designs and other Indian motifs, these are priced INR 1500 upwards. The chikankari kurtas at Biba are also quite stunning. With shades like salmon pink, powder blue and pastel yellow, these look super comfy and chic. If you're looking for something bright and popping, check out their long gowns with chiffon detailing carrying geometric patterns. You can even shop for short kurtas here. With intricate prints as well as solid hues, these are perfect for work and even casual outings.

If you're looking for something festive, Biba in Ampa Skywalk offers stunning foil print kurtas and intricately embroidered salwar suits in hues of red, yellow, green, blue, violet and more. We even found heavy, velvet kurtas with kundan work. The pants section is also worth checking out as it offers comfy palazzos, straight pants, bottoms with hakoba work and foil print. They even have salwar suit materials with dupattas tucked in the innermost corner of the store.