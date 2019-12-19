From Animated Caricatures To Oil Paintings, These Artists In VR Mall Do It All

Called the Big Oh!, it's very easy to pass off this tiny stall decorated with a collection of framed caricatures as a gift shop. But it's not. Featuring the work of artists from Coimbatore, Big Oh! is actually a make-shift art gallery occupying the centre of a passage on VR Mall's second floor. Owned and run by Sudeep, a native of Coimbatore, Big Oh! features the work of artists Seeju and Anish who decided to turn their passion for sketching and painting into a profession. Although Malayalam is their mother tongue, these guys follow Tamil and can paint or sketch any figure or photo that you bring to them or describe for them. From caricatures and cartoon sketching to oil paintings and mural paintings, these guys can do it all for you. They can even do illustrations and portraits and deliver them as finished frames in just two days. Our personal favourite were their quirky wedding caricatures and colourful cartoon sketches that come in A3 sizes. Priced at INR 2500 for a single caricature, these guys charge separately for frames and can ship them to any destination across India for you. If you're looking to gift something formal, you can also get a corporate logo designed and framed by these guys. Pretty cool, right?