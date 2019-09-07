Go Bird Watching To These Bird Sanctuaries In Tamil Nadu

The 75 Kilometer drive to this Sanctuary near Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu is a serene drive along the coast. The sanctuary spreads out over 300 Square Meters is the temporary home to many birds including the Pintail and Teal. The spot is popular for bird photography. You will also find families on picnics or day-outs. There is an entry fee of INR 5 and they charge INR 25 for cameras. The best time to go is during the winter months from November to December.