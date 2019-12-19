This Store In Anna Nagar Is Selling Organic Clothing And We Have All The Deets!

We found a small, but useful little store called Bitz Organic Clothing, hidden away in Anna Nagar. They stock only organic clothes, apparently, and we found everything from boxers and vests for men, to tights and underwear for women. You can even get them in packs of three, for just about INR 250 upwards. They keep cotton tights in most pastel colours for just INR 350. Bitz Organic Clothing even had a section for childrens inner and night wear priced at INR 340 onwards. We fell for the bright colors and adorable little printed patterns. Bitz Organic Clothing keeps cool boxers and vests for men too. They're priced at INR 270 onwards. They had some plain brightly colored casual shirts for just INR 450 that we really liked too.