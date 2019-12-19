Esctasy By Mickael Besse has the best cheesecake in town! Perfectly blended the creamiest cheesecake that'll melt in your mouth and melt you along with it! The crust - so buttery and that flavor combined with the baked cheesecake is so heavenly. It's served with a blueberry coulis and a complimentary ice-cream (vanilla pod ice-cream) Tip: Eat the blueberries on top of the cheesecake along with the ice-cream.
Craving For Some Blueberry Cheesecake?
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
