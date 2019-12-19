Book Lovers, Pay Per Kilo & Buy The Best Books At This Bookshop

Wrap yourself around books in The Book Store, a super cosy bookshop in Nungambakkam. Located bang in the middle (right near Palmgrove hotel) of the city, this book store is all kinds of awesome. The decor of the store is all about just one thing - books. You'll find everything from children's books to popular trilogies (privy to teens who love vampires and dragons). We found Dr Seuss among the children's books collection and a bunch of cute illustrated books. You can also expect books from authors like Enid Blyton and Jeff Kinney at The Book Store. The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series made us nostalgic. The Book Store also has informative encyclopedias with volumes and separate editions. The encyclopedia of cats struck a paw with us. Choose from famous books like Twilight series, Fifty Shades of Grey, and a bunch of romantic novels by Nicholas Sparks and Nora Roberts. You can pay by the kilo, and each kilo is priced at INR 250. They also have frequent promotions going on, so hurry!