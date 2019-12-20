This Online Clothing Store Is All Things Quirky And Filmy!

Can't get enough of Gully Boy references? Or is it F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that you live and breathe every day? Well, the good news is you can now flaunt it too. Born Confused, an online clothing store, is spoiling us with its quirky tees and hoodies, all carrying some serious swag! The themes range from Pubg, FRIENDS, patriotism and cricket to CHAI lovers, music, travel and Madras, all nailing the 'too cool for school' tag.

Guys, you can choose from a range of tees. We love the full-sleeve tees carrying Aalsi (lazy in Hindi), Nautanki (dramatic), Chennaiyin and Trending typography. Available in hues of charcoal grey, black and white, these start from about INR 499. Bollywood lovers, there are plenty of unisex hoodies and tees too with Gully Boy and URI references.

Ladies, Born Confused, has enough and more for you too. Choose from a range of comfy crop tops and sleeveless tunics. The CSK merch is our fave. We also like the 'Chai bina chain kaha re' crop tops. All you smart mouths, you can also find tees with snappy retorts, Girl Boss references and colourful typography pegged around food like 'Here Only For The Food', 'Where's The Food' and more. You can shop for these in a bunch of shades like olive green, blue, yellow, red, black, charcoal grey and more. Prices start from about INR 500.

What's more? Born Confused also has some shirt dresses in hues of grey, white and black. Guys, you can also shop for jute kurtas in subtle hues of mint green and mustard yellow. These look really smart and are priced at about INR 2000. They also do customised printing for bulk orders, with minimum quantity being 50 pieces.



