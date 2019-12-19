Brass Autos & Metal Dolls, This New Home Decor Boutique In Alwarpet Is Lit!

Winchimes & Colour Array, a new boutique has recently opened on Bawa Road (opposite Soul Garden Bistro) and it’s filled with all kinds of quirky home decor products. If you love indie collectibles, you should check out the little Indian things they have. We like the miniature brass autos that come in vivid colours - sea blue, red, and navy blue. These will look great on a mantle or on your coffee table. They’ve also got brass chariots with horses in the same colour schemes. There are Buddha and Ganesha idols with abstract art, with the body detached from the face. Weird, but equally wacky. If terrariums are bae, they’ve got them in compact glass jars and there are some potted plants with potpourri as well. These are priced from INR 700. We like the wooden multipurpose boxes with hand-painted intricate designs of rural India. These can be used to store anything from jewellery to stationery and have multiple compartments. If you’re looking for something spot-on quirky, you will love the hand-painted metal dolls. They have a facade in basic shapes like cylinders and triangles, but they are animal dolls. We love the frog doing ballet and the frog prince with a crown. These dolls are priced from INR 1,500. Winchimes also has scented candles, lights, painted ceramic bowls, and lamps. In the other section of the store, there’s kidswear and menswear. For men, there are casual shirts, trousers, and T-Shirts. For kids, they’ve got jackets, shorts, and tees priced from INR 1,000. A collection of clothes and home decor, this boutique should be on your shopping radar.