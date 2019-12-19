This newly opened WNW Studio makes gorgeous lehengas, and sarees with handwoven details. You can't get enough pictures of yourself in their lehenga, we bet!
Swirl Like An Actress At Your Wedding Wearing A Lehenga From This New Store In Chennai!
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Everyone wishes to look like Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma on their wedding day. They looked drop dead gorgeous in those flowy, asymmetrical lehengas. Didn't they? Where do we find these gorgeous desi clothes in Chennai? Head straight to Poonamallee High Road that recently launched WNW Studio that has signature bridal lines along with outfits for functions like mehandi and sangeet.
The store features the latest collections from designers from across the country. The best part about the store is that they have a new collection every week and we love how we have so much variety to choose from. Their exclusive collection of palazzos, crop tops, jackets, and skirts is also equally alluring. The intricate zardozi work is what stands out in all these clothes (we mean the lehengas and choli). Regal is their thing and they tell you how it is done with their handwoven embroidery and perfect cuts in all their trousseau. They also have potli bags, kundan necklaces, and danglers that will complete your look.
What Could Be Better
The clothes are priced from INR 40,000. Well, it is an investment of a lifetime. Don't you agree?
Pro-Tip
Head to the store on Tuesday and get a 10 percent off.
