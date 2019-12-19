Bring All Your Furry Friends To This Pet Club In Anna Nagar, Adyar And Porur

All you over obsessed pet owners out their who don’t trust many to groom their furry babies, Pawsy is the place for you. Started as a hobby by dog lover Surya, all pets have always been treated with love and care at this abode. We loved how they enquired closely about our pets eating, sleeping and exercise habits before working with them.

We fell for their pet suits in Porur where each individual pet is allotted an entire room with their own A/C and couch, Oh the luxury! Particular pet parents are allowed to get all their pets products for a luxurious pet staycation. Your furries will not even realize your absence in between having cray fun with their friends and sipping sangria in their air conditioned suits.

Pawsy also offers medical services be it tooth care, removal of tartar and general check-ups. The brand also offers stylish grooming options for your pet which will leave them looking quite grand and with confidence.