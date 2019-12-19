Bring All Your Furry Friends To This Pet Club In Anna Nagar, Adyar And Porur

Pawsy The Pet Club

Anna Nagar West, Chennai
4.2

2109/1, 13th Main Road, Anna Nagar West, Chennai

With an arf arf here and a mew mew there, be sure that your pet will have a fun time at the Pawsy pet club. Located in three locations around the city this brand offers grooming and boarding services for your little one while also allowing you to shop for pet products for them.

What Makes It Awesome

All you over obsessed pet owners out their who don’t trust many to groom their furry babies, Pawsy is the place for you. Started as a hobby by dog lover Surya, all pets have always been treated with love and care at this abode. We loved how they enquired closely about our pets eating, sleeping and exercise habits before working with them.

We fell for their pet suits in Porur where each individual pet is allotted an entire room with their own A/C and couch, Oh the luxury! Particular pet parents are allowed to get all their pets products for a luxurious pet staycation. Your furries will not even realize your absence in between having cray fun with their friends and sipping sangria in their air conditioned suits.

Pawsy also offers medical services be it tooth care, removal of tartar and general check-ups. The brand also offers stylish grooming options for your pet which will leave them looking quite grand and with confidence.

What Could Be Better

They don't have any pictures of their suits in Porur and their website is incomplete.

Pro-Tip

Call their mobile number if you have any queries as the staff at the store is not as knowledgable.

Other Outlets

Pawsy The Pet Club

Adyar, Chennai
4.8

59th Street, Shastri Nagar, Adyar, Chennai

Pawsy The Pet Club

Porur, Chennai
4.0

230, Near City Union Bank, 13th Street, Porur, Chennai

