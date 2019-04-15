Get Those Perfect Insta-Worthy Pictures At Broken Bridge In Adyar, Which Also Has A Spooky Side

Chennaiite or not, Broken Bridge must be on your list if you want to explore the most iconic spots in the city. The scenery and asymmetry of this bridge make it a must-see place in Chennai.

The Broken Bridge in Adyar is a huge tourist attraction mainly because of its spooky vibes. The story of its history goes like this - Broken Bridge was constructed across an estuary in Adyar, and in 1977 the bridge collapsed. Even though the bridge played an important role in transporting people across the other side, it was never rebuilt and the last remnants continue to intrigue people.

Broken Bridge has become a hot spot for people to hang out, mainly because this is one of the few calm spots in the city, where you can relax and won’t hear the traffic noise. Also, with the estuary as the backdrop and trees as well as little shrubs, Broken Bridge is perfect to take pictures. You can watch this sunset clearly from here. The belief that the bridge is haunted also attracts many Chennaiites - apparently many have heard a woman’s cry here at night. Spooky or dreamy, what do you think of Broken Bridge? Tell us in the comments!