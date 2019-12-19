Nutella Logs, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Terrain - This Place Has Some Seriously Decadent Desserts!

Desserts don't go to your stomach, they go to your heart - this is exactly what Bronies believes in and we love them for that. Located in Adyar, this dessert parlour offers a drool-worthy list of sweet treats you must try! We're talking about tres leches cake, dark chocolate truffle-infused cookie dough, cream cheese filled-choux pastry, macarons (made to order) and more! Their red velvet cheesecake is simply a delight and totally worth the hype! If you love waffles, you should try their strawberry cheesecake waffles and chocolate waffles that are priced at INR 150.

Their dessert list also includes Nutella log that's made with dark chocolate mousse, Nutella and rice crispies and coated with chocolate. The Devil's Cake at Bronies is another spectacular dish that comes with a moist chocolate cake, topped with ice cream and encased in a chocolate sphere. Watching it melt as you pour chocolate over it will seriously make you drool!

Bronies also does customized celebration cakes, cupcakes, macarons, chocolates and more. You can even get hampers for various occasions designed from them. They also take orders for multi-grain loaves of bread, brownies (Nutella and Smores Brownies are beyond amazing), pound cakes, mini cakes and more. Feeling tempted, aren't you?