SundayFunday: Head To This Hotel For A Tropical-Themed Sunday Brunch By The Infinity Pool

Adding to the list of Sunday brunches in the city is the newly launched brunch at Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay. but this one comes with a twist. This will be a tropical-themed brunch. Wait, that's not the best part. You can devour the delicacies while overlooking their infinity pool. Yes!

It gets even better when the pool deck comes to life with a pool party. And nothing completes a party without music, which will be specially curated by their in-house DJ. There is also a bar station, besides several activities that you can take part in. Did we forget the live barbeque station that will belt out some of the best locally sourced seafood? The next time you are looking for brunch options, head here for a wholesome experience.

The brunch begins from 11am onwards, every Sunday.

