Brunch Tales In Chennai? Found A Gem In Alwarpet

Every time I travel to a new city, I want to try everything - the best cafés, the overrated delis, the underrated fine dines, nukkads, everything. During my recent trip to Chennai, I found a perfect Pan Asian Sunday Brunch kinda place in Alwarpet. Pumpkin Tales is easily amongst the best of Chennai city. And guess what, the hype isn't for nothing. The food with respect to taste, quality, and quantity, is excellent, and the palette is extremely appealing! They serve multiple cuisines such as European, Singaporean, American, and Asian. Phew! We tried a bit of everything, cause why the hell not! Also, my recommendations: 🔸Wonton Soup 🔸Affogato 🔸Tempeh cakes with savoury peanut dip 🔸Mexican Rice Bowl with more cheddar on the side 🔸Pumpkin Pie Smoothie (yaaaas!) I had a lovely meal, that staff was super helpful and courteous. Given what I was looking for, overall my experience was a solid 9/10. All I'm saying is, I'm surely going back here!🧡