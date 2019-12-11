Boys and girls, we just made a list of pocket-friendly eateries around KK Nagar, just in case you and the squad are peckish and running a bit low on cash. Head straight to these joints to settle your hungry. Yours truly, LBB. :)
If You're Hungry And Broke In KK Nagar, Check Out These Budget Eateries!
Chill & Chat
Located right opposite to the PSBB School at Alagirisamy Salai, this place is a budget-haven for samosas, puffs, chana masala and fries. Prices start from INR 15 for delish cutlets and pani puris. You could also order other chat items like pav bhaji, chana samosa, bhel puri and chana masala. If you're in the mood for sandwich, try their double-decker cheese, which is our favourite. Top it off with fresh juices or hot coffee/tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Waf Bites
This superhero-themed eatery is unique and offers one of the best bubble waffles in town! Waf Bites at Munusamy Salai is a popular dessert joint in the neighbourhood, as their Belgian waffles are a must-try. The bubble waffles come loaded with ice cream and toppings of your choice. Prices start at INR 90. Their honey butter waffle is a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Good Tummee
Good Tummee offers a healthy twist on our favourite junk food. The bread is locally sourced and made with millet and the food is made out of vegetable oil. We recommend you try the chewy-cheesy Potato Cheese Shots or the wheat pizza with Paneer Bhurji and Cheese Mayo topping on one half and the Texmax Chilli Garlic Mayo topping on the other. Their burgers come with fresh filling of veggies and meat, rather than fried patties.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Shawarma Spot
Sometimes, shawarma is the best option for a filling snack. It's tasty, it's juicy and it never bites into our pockets. The Shawarma Spot in KK Nagar is a popular joint known for its super-delish Chicken Shawarma. Prices start at INR 70, making it perfect for a budget snack in the neighborhood. The place also offers burgers, sandwiches and starters like chicken lollipop and a one-piece roasted chicken leg.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Burmese Kitchen
If you're a fan of Athos and Mohingo, then Burmese Kitchen is the perfect spot for you. With prices starting at INR 80, their Atho Egg Fry and the Atho Egg Chicken Fry are a must-try! If you're not looking for anything too filling, then their soups are great options too. And finally, if you're a fan of eggs, try their masala eggs, which are just wow!
- Price for two: ₹ 150
MilkyWay
This ice cream parlour outside the PSBB school sells the best softy cones. Catch those nostalgic feels as you enjoy your wafer cones of favourite flavours, with your squad. If you're in the mood to try something different, we recommend the titanic 3 in 1 sundae or the double trouble jello sundae. Head here if you're looking for something cold and sweet.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Chennai - 78 Cuisine
This popular food joint near the PSBB school at Alagirisamy Salai simply had to be on this list! The menu offers a limited but drool-worthy Chinese and Indian cuisine. And they're all a must-have! With prices starting at INR 75, we loved the Shezwan Noodles with the chilli chicken. The joint also sells curry dosa, barbecue chicken and their steaming hot, 6-piece chicken momos. This might be the best pocket-friendly place in KK Nagar for a whole meal!
Comments (0)