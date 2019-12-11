If You're Hungry And Broke In KK Nagar, Check Out These Budget Eateries!

Good Tummee offers a healthy twist on our favourite junk food. The bread is locally sourced and made with millet and the food is made out of vegetable oil. We recommend you try the chewy-cheesy Potato Cheese Shots or the wheat pizza with Paneer Bhurji and Cheese Mayo topping on one half and the Texmax Chilli Garlic Mayo topping on the other. Their burgers come with fresh filling of veggies and meat, rather than fried patties.