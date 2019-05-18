Always bustling with energy, Purusawakkam has a shopping culture of its own. Saree shops, tiny stores, cute boutiques or swanky showrooms - this place offers all kinds of options for retail therapy, that too on a budget. Check out this guide for budget shopping in Purasawalkam and find out for yourself.
Peeps! Bookmark This Guide For Budget Shopping In Purusawakkam
Always bustling with energy, Purusawakkam has a shopping culture of its own. Saree shops, tiny stores, cute boutiques or swanky showrooms - this place offers all kinds of options for retail therapy, that too on a budget. Check out this guide for budget shopping in Purasawalkam and find out for yourself.
Madharsha and Sons
With two outlets in Purusawakkam, this place is a favourite among Chennaites. A mecca for fabric lovers, you can hoard of all kinds of materials for dresses, shirts, pants and more here. The formal shirts, sarees and salwars are among their hot-selling stuff and are can be picked in bulk, thanks to the pocket-friendly pricing.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Shopping Singapore
Rahim Fashion
You can leave with a bag full of clothes here without spending more than INR 1500. Yes! Shirts from INR 250, quirky boxers, tunics, denim at slashed prices, graphic tees - this place spoils you for choice and does a great job with keeping your pockets happy.
Spykon
With its quirky printed shirts, denim tunics, summer casuals, semi-formal shirts, Spykon can add a refreshing touch to your wardrobe without making you spend too much. With prices starting from as low as INR 250 here, you can shop your entire summer collection here and feel sorted.
Elite Fashion
A tiny basement store, this place offers all kinds of fashionable jewellery and accessories. Studs and jhumkas, tassels and dusters, chaandbaalis and oxidised earrings, this place has it all, with studs starting from just INR 20. You can also pick some cutesy tiaras, embellished bun-makers and sliders, bejewelled clutches, bags and wallets here.
Instore
Started off as a lingerie and loungewear store, Instore now has comfy leggings, kurtas and more. You can find all kinds of intimate wear and athleisure wear in branded as well as local options here. Their sports bras are especially rad (and budget) and come in funky colours.
E-shoes
Pumps, flats, wedges, sliders, ballerinas, flip-flops, leather shoes - ah! The shoe list is long here and one that you would definitely love. Starting just INR 600, you can find stylish footwear for both women and men here. They also have gorgeous shoes for children starting INR 500.
The Fashion Gallery
Hi Girls
If you are looking for budget ethnic wear, your search ends here. A tiny store on Purusawakkam High Road, this place has all kinds of rad kurtas, comfy dress materials, maxi-dresses and elegant gowns with kurtas starting from just INR 450.
Saravana Stores
Known for its cheap pricing, this place can cover all your retail needs. From branded merch at slashed prices to dirt-cheap pricing for t-shirts, intimate wear, shoes, salwars, formal wear, sarees, dresses, kurtas and more, you can shop everything here without going broke.
Textile India
From casual wear for kids to everyday wear for men and women, Textile India can make you feel fabulous on a budget. A showroom tucked inside a small by-lane, this place is loaded with affordable Indian and western wear perfect for your casual and routine wear.
