Bring Out The Creativity And The Kid In You, As You Style Your Own Teddy Bear At This Store!

An exclusive Build-A-Bear Workshop store has set shop inside The Marina Mall in OMR, and we can’t help but feel like kids. Imagine going to a toy store, picking out your favourite teddy bear, stuffing it and styling it with a really cool bat-suit, a Barca jersey or as Elsa from Frozen. You can do exactly that at this fun-filled store. An array of options, right from a default teddy bear to Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon and Simba from The Lion King welcome you, with prices for each design starting from INR 999. After selecting your favourite design, Build-A-Bear Workshop takes your favourite teddy to a huge filling machine for the exciting part - watching your toy come to life, as they stuff it with cotton. Once the filling is done, you can get to styling your teddy with exciting add-ons like cute t-shirts, boots, sneakers, hats, sunglasses, the Spider-man suit and the LA Lakers basketball jersey. Build-A-Bear Workshop also lets you add sounds to your toy using little sound machines with pre-recorded ‘I love you’ and ‘You’re cute’ or even with your own recording! We couldn’t stop playing with the filling machine and adore the cute little t-shirts and boots. Remember, it’s not only for your kids. It’s also for the kid in you!