Whisk Bae Off To This Dreamy Bungalow On A Tea Plantation In Kerala

Okay, this bungalow looks like it’s right out of Pinterest! Situated amidst a tea plantation, this homestay in Ernakulam is romantic as hell and is #StaycationGoals, so book your tickets and whisk bae off to this mansion ASAP.

The whole bungalow is on offer - there are four bedrooms and 10 baths in total, and this homestay can accommodate up to 10 guests. The bungalow is located on a 104-acre plantation run by the host, Jose. The rooms are spacious and have double beds, rustic furniture, and a roomy wardrobe. The windows offer gorgeous views of the plantation and the greenery around the property, so you can spam everyone’s Instagram! There’s a picturesque walkway with vintage architecture amidst the garden, and you can chill here with bae and explore the plantation.

Even though the property is dreamy, you’re going to want to check out touristy places. You’ll be happy to know that this homestay is right in the middle of all the action - Bhoothathankettu Dam and Thattekad Bird Sanctuary are just 13km away! And since this property is pretty close to the sanctuary, we hear that you can spot rare hornbills and love birds from the balcony. You’re also just an hour’s drive fromKodanad Elephant Training Centre, one of the best tourist attractions around here. This bungalow has uninterrupted WiFi and breakfast provided is cooked by Daisy, (Jose’s wife) who has appeared in cooking programs in India and Israel. The bungalow is priced at INR 7,500.