Creamy Gelato & Cosy Vibes, This New Cafe In Nungambakkam Is Precious

We dropped by Cafe Siciliano, a new Italian cafe in Nungambakkam. If you love compact, cosy places with ice cream, you should drop by this cafe ASAP. We liked the decor - wooden benches (which goes back to school days), neon lights, and punny posters and wall art. When you enter the cafe, there's a place where they've showcased the desserts and sweets and it looks super cute. Coming to the food, we started with a Crostini Misti, a platter which has tomatoes, black olives, and almonds and blueberry. For meat lovers, they've got Crispy Chicken Finger with garlic mayo. The Crostini was crunchy and buttery and we loved it. The starters are priced from INR 149. For the main course, we tried the Funghi Timo pizza which comes with mushrooms. This cheesy delight has a super thin crust and is yum. We also tried the white sauce pasta - you can give this a miss if you like your pasta to be spicy. The pasta was cheesy but a bit bland. It's all about the dessert at Cafe Siciliano and we absolutely loved their gelatos. They've got flavours like Black Venilla, Classic Venilla, Mango Sorbet, Nutella, Pistachio, and Blood Orange. We also recommend the Blue Laguna drink which is refreshing and the perfect fit for our weather. They've also got monster shakes, smoothies, and milkshakes starting INR 199. Drop by Cafe Siciliano to get into the gelato craze!