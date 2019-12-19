Candy Necklaces And Strawberry Belts, This Candy Store Will Bring Out The Child in You

Colourful Gems, Strawberry Pecils, Fizzy Cola Bottles, Jelly Snakes, Rainbow Bites, Mint Imperial, oh, we could just go on. The number of flavours and types of candy you will find at the House Of Candy is mind-boggling. The little child hidden inside us just popped out and said Bazzinga! We don't need Charlie and his chocolate factory anymore. We have our own Candy Store with so many different kinds of the lollipops, we found it hard to choose one for ourselves. If candy was not enough to make us go weak in our knees, they even have a candy-shaped cushion to make us go 'awww'. They have some really bizarre things as well, like the Candy Necklace, Sour Green Apple, Fizzy Dummies, etc. If strawberry is your true calling, we recommend you try their Strawberry Belts. Take your time to see the different flavours they have. The staff is pretty helpful and can help you decide what you want. Do ask them for tasting portions if you are doubtful about a particular flavour. They also do bulk bookings for parties, so contact them in advance for a party! Their lollipops are priced from INR 130. They also have flavoured gem boxes proceed from INR 600.