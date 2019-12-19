Give Into The Beauty Of Peace And Heritage At This Kochi Hotel

The next time you're in Kochi and are looking for a peaceful retreat, then do give a shot to Casino Hotel in Willingdon Island. Close to Cochin Port Trust, this place offers full access to private cabs, tuk-tuks and is close to the Thoppumpady bus stand as well. A CGH Earth property, the whole place offers a mix of heritage aesthetics and contemporary decor. The rooms are spacious, equipped with all basic amenities, presenting a cozy stay. Every corner of the hotel is adorned with beautiful wooden antiques and furniture, vintage chests and refreshing lemon grass fragrance filling up the air. If you appreciate decor and interiors, the paper lights with graphics will leave you feeling absolutely mesmerized. Casino Hotel also comes with an attached cafe that comes with delectable baked goodies, some good cappuccino and fancy seafood restaurant and a regular day time restaurant. For those who believe in vacays are not an excuse to skip workouts, they have a fully-equipped and well-maintained gym you can utilise to the T. Their pool is centrally located and offers a beautiful view of the hotel. If you're looking to sip on some cocktails, head to the bar that is located on the first floor. The overall ambience and good company will definitely makeup for the not so great playlist there. Casino Hotel also has a lovely lifestyle boutique attached to it offering collectables, pure cotton clothing, bags, handmade jewelry and more. And last but not the least, what trip to Kerala is complete without a relaxing massage?. Get it right here at Casino and de-stress. Price for a deluxe room starts from about INR 3500/night.