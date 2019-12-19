Max Up Your Style Without Parting With Your Savings Much At This Clothing Joint!

4th Main Road in Besant Nagar is loaded with all sorts of awesome eateries and stores. And amidst all those colours and lights, we found Casual Joint. Over 15 years old, this clothing store has been stocking and selling top-notch export surplus merch for men and women. Tiny but not short of enough clothing options, this place can definitely be checked out if you're looking for budget clothing. Guys, you'll be happy to discover that there's more for you here than for women. Soft cotton tees with stripes and quirky graphics were what we first spotted, hanging on racks. Priced at INR 150, the sizes in this section, range from S to XL. For a more fancier look, you can check out the John Willis range at Casual Joint. With tropical patterns, bright typography and pastel hues, these can help you deal with humidity in style. Prices start from about INR 350. We also loved the trousers and pants at Casual Joint. With a colour range that extends from corals and dark solids to muted beige, ivory and checkered varieties, the bottom wear here looks just as good as original, high-end pieces but without the heavy price tag. Starting from about INR 600, you can pair these up with the tees there or with their fancy shirts. Featuring indie prints, floral motifs and textured patterns in earthy hues, the shirts here have a very contemporary vibe. You can also shop for boxers, towels and sleeveless ganjis here. Ladies, they have a rack dedicated to cotton slip ons, dresses, kurtas and shirts. You can also find a limited range of Indian wear for kids along with some denim options.