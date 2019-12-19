This Cafe In Nungambakkam Is A Hit Among College-Goers. Been There Yet?

We like how Chai Kaapi is strategically placed bang opposite MOP Vaishnav College. Enter the cafe at any point in time and you will see a bunch of college goers hovering at the place. And why not? The food is good and affordable. The different versions of caffeine will get the coffee lovers excited. Chocolate, cookie, vanilla - kaapi (and you thought we are talking about ice creams) are worth a try. Their sandwiches (veg, cheese chutney, chilli garlic) begin at INR 120. We tried their Italian Noodles that comes with a heavy dose of capsicum and chilli flakes and loved how flavoursome it was!

They have a few comfort food options like Indori Upma, Sprouts, and Paneer Bhurji too. With just about the right capsicum and cheese, we give their Nachos With Dip a thumbs up. We wouldn't complain if they gave us some more salsa, though! We bet the creamy, white sauce pasta will disappear from the plates like the rains of Chennai. Don't forget to try their burgers that come with juicy, spicy patties. No one can get just one fits here perfectly!

The chai section is equally impressive and starts from INR 40.