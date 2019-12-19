Chennai Has It's First Underwater Tunnel In VGP Marine Kingdom

You don't have to go to Singapore or Sri Lanka to see the fishes in the tunnel anymore. It's there in VGP, Chennai. This has been opened very recently and it's magnificent. The whole place is filled with colourful fishes, sharks and stingrays. The place is beautiful and it feels as if you are under the sea with the fishes. The entry fee is INR 550 for adults which is a bit pricy, but worth the experience. What are you waiting for! Head to this place and find your Nemo