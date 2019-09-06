A Home Of Tuscan Delights!

Chianti with its tuscan theme and rustic aesthetic appearance makes it a hard one to miss. Calm and serene dining in contrast to the hubbub of the mall. The menu has a wide range of pizzas and pasta that makes the choosing process harder. Having said that, we went for the chef's special for the evening, mushroom stuffed ravioli with parsley, cream sauce. The ravioli pasta was Al dente, and the parsley herb was a mini party in my mouth! Gnocchi and ravioli are the pasta not to be missed out! The dessert menu is simple, compared to the elaborate antipasti's, pasta and pizzas. And of course, it goes without saying, the good old tiramisu is a must. For a change, we had a vanilla Panna Cotta with berry compote and fresh fruit sauce. It was also served with a scoop of strawberry ice cream on the side. A harmonious dessert well balanced, that I wished I could wobble the Panna cotta to Firenze Sogna. Overall,fine meal with 'A' class service who ensure you get your meal before you get hangry. Would go there twice or maybe thrice.