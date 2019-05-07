This Activity Space For Kids Offers Everything From Tuition Classes To Gymnastics

Mums and dads, your little ones can get busy this summer (and the rest of the year) with fun classes and activities. Children's Land is just one year old and is an activity space for children. Located on TTK Road, Children's Land conducts activities and workshops throughout the year to teach tiny tots new and fun skills. The space can accommodate up to 50 children. Children aged between 3 and 16 can participate in a wide variety of activities including gymnastics, freestyle dance, and vaayushastra. Brush up on your English skill with spoken English classes and get certified by Trinity College London on successful completion of exams. We hear that Children's Land also conducts tuitions for math and science. Your children can enrol in Vaayushastra classes here as well. Air science workshops are conducted and children can learn through storytelling and experiments, woohoo! Along with teaching dance lessons, Children's Land conducts programs and shows where the kids can stage final performances after training. Currently, they've got gymnastics classes going on for lower rates for the summer. You can enrol your child in gymnastics classes starting INR 2,500 for four hours per week.