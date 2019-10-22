Love For Chinese? Check Out Wok Monk For Some Amazing Dumplings & Prawns!

Casual Dining

Wok Monk

Chennai, Tamil Nadu
17/15, 5th Avenue, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are a fan of Chinese food, then Wok Monk is a must place to visit! We had Tom yam soup prawn, Beef satay, Xiao long bao dumpling & prawn sides which were super awesome. To mention the place and interior is good. We sat near the full glass view towards the street and to mention the seats were down the floor where you can rest your legs and have food peacefully.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

