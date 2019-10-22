If you are a fan of Chinese food, then Wok Monk is a must place to visit! We had Tom yam soup prawn, Beef satay, Xiao long bao dumpling & prawn sides which were super awesome. To mention the place and interior is good. We sat near the full glass view towards the street and to mention the seats were down the floor where you can rest your legs and have food peacefully.
Love For Chinese? Check Out Wok Monk For Some Amazing Dumplings & Prawns!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group
