Christmas In Chennai: Where To Go, What To Do

Whether you’re home (here) for Xmas or you’re new to this city, we’ll tell you what to do and where to go to celebrate Christmas the best way. So, grab a cup of eggnog and cuddle up by your Christmas tree to find out the cool things to do this Christmas. Haven't you heard? Santa Clause is coming to town. 

Brunch At Cafe De Paris

Enjoy a yum Xmas spread with elaborate seafood options (lobster, crab, sea bass, etc) and veg cuisines combining Italian and Thai influences. For more brunching options, click here. 

Where | Cafe De Paris

When | 25 December

Price | INR 500 onwards

Cafes

Cafe De Paris

4.3

24, Opp. Lanson Toyota, Cenotaph Road, Teynampet, Chennai

Lunch At Vasco’s

Have the perfect Xmas lunch buffet at Vasco’s, where you can drink a home-made mulled wine and a range of cocktails and mocktails. 

Where | The Hilton

When | 25 December

Price | INR 2,999 onwards

Fine Dining

Vasco's - Hilton

4.2

Hilton, 124/1, JN Salai, Guindy, Chennai

Dine At Brew Room

Santa’s little helpers hanging everywhere, the light glimmer of fairy lights, and hushes laughter and clinking of glasses - enjoy all this at The Brew Room along with some of your fave Christmas delicacies. The desserts are a must-have.

Where | The Brew Room, Savera

When | 25 December

Price | INR 500 onwards

Cafes

The Brew Room - The Savera Hotel

4.4

The Savera Hotel, 146, RK Salai, Mylapore, Chennai

Ice Cream At Batter

Tuck into some comfort desserts at Batter, where you can take your pick at some Christmassy flavours and toppings

Where | Batter, Alwarpet

When | 25 December

Price | INR 150 onwards

Dessert Parlours

Batter

4.5

145/105, St. Mary’s Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

Copper Chimney

Let your senses indulge in dishes like chicken Chops, Chicken Kofta Pulao, Vegetable Jalfrezi , Nalli Bharra, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Roganjosh, Dal Maharaja, Shahi Tukada, and Gulab Jamun 

Where | Copper Chimney

When | 25 December

Price | INR 1200 onwards

Casual Dining

Copper Chimney

4.0

73, Cathedral Road, Gopalapuram, Chennai

Go To Santhome Church

The church authorities begin preparing for Christmas Eve 20 days in advance. The entire church is decorated and gifts are distributed to kids on the day of Christmas. Don't miss the popular mass that takes place in the midnight. 

Where | Santhome Church

When | December 25

Religious Establishments

St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica

4.6

38, Santhome High Road, Dummingkuppam, Mylapore, Chennai

Visit St. Andrew's Church (The Kirk)

This place is a must-visit during Christmas for their incredible carols. Their prayer sessions are also very popular. Soak in all the festivities and have a good Christmas, here!  Find the best churches to visit in the city, here. 

Where | St. Andrew's Church

When | All through the day

Religious Establishments

St. Andrew's Church

4.7

37, Poonamallee High Road, Egmore, Chennai

Watch A Movie

Movie releases are always strategically planned around festivals. This year, there is Dhanush's Maari and Sivakarthikeyan's Kanaa, the two big movies that you can watch. There is also Jayam Ravi's Adanga Maru which has been buzzing with good reviews. Vijay Sethupathi fans cannot miss Seethakathi. So pick your genre and head to Sathyam Cinemas for a movie day. 

Where | Sathyam Cinemas

When | 12pm

Movie Theatres

Sathyam Cinemas

4.6

8, Thiruvika Road, Peters Colony, Royapettah, Chennai

Marvel At The Mall

Head to either Phoenix MarketCity or Palladium to soak in some Christmas festivities. They have a huge Christmas tree with gifts placed under it. A Santa who will bring a smile on your face, and a lot of lights just to make things merrier. What more does one need this Christmas? 

Where | Phoenix MarketCity or Palladium Mall

When | 5pm

Malls

Phoenix Marketcity

142, Velachery Road, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Chennai

Book Worming

Have a Starmark Christmas with their Christmas Caravan 2018. Head to the store at Express Avenue, which has a host of exciting Christmas activities. A range of fun-filled activities has been planned such as painting, storytelling, drawing and so much more. To add to the excitement, one can get to meet Santa Claus in-house, which truly brings together this joyous occasion. 

Where | Starmark, Express Avenue

When | Throughout 25 December

Book Stores

Starmark

4.4

Express Avenue Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 248, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai

