Whether you’re home (here) for Xmas or you’re new to this city, we’ll tell you what to do and where to go to celebrate Christmas the best way. So, grab a cup of eggnog and cuddle up by your Christmas tree to find out the cool things to do this Christmas. Haven't you heard? Santa Clause is coming to town.
Christmas In Chennai: Where To Go, What To Do
Whether you’re home (here) for Xmas or you’re new to this city, we’ll tell you what to do and where to go to celebrate Christmas the best way. So, grab a cup of eggnog and cuddle up by your Christmas tree to find out the cool things to do this Christmas. Haven't you heard? Santa Clause is coming to town.
Brunch At Cafe De Paris
Enjoy a yum Xmas spread with elaborate seafood options (lobster, crab, sea bass, etc) and veg cuisines combining Italian and Thai influences. For more brunching options, click here.
Where | Cafe De Paris
When | 25 December
Price | INR 500 onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Lunch At Vasco’s
Have the perfect Xmas lunch buffet at Vasco’s, where you can drink a home-made mulled wine and a range of cocktails and mocktails.
Where | The Hilton
When | 25 December
Price | INR 2,999 onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Dine At Brew Room
Santa’s little helpers hanging everywhere, the light glimmer of fairy lights, and hushes laughter and clinking of glasses - enjoy all this at The Brew Room along with some of your fave Christmas delicacies. The desserts are a must-have.
Where | The Brew Room, Savera
When | 25 December
Price | INR 500 onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Ice Cream At Batter
Tuck into some comfort desserts at Batter, where you can take your pick at some Christmassy flavours and toppings
Where | Batter, Alwarpet
When | 25 December
Price | INR 150 onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Copper Chimney
Let your senses indulge in dishes like chicken Chops, Chicken Kofta Pulao, Vegetable Jalfrezi , Nalli Bharra, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Roganjosh, Dal Maharaja, Shahi Tukada, and Gulab Jamun
Where | Copper Chimney
When | 25 December
Price | INR 1200 onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Go To Santhome Church
The church authorities begin preparing for Christmas Eve 20 days in advance. The entire church is decorated and gifts are distributed to kids on the day of Christmas. Don't miss the popular mass that takes place in the midnight.
Where | Santhome Church
When | December 25
Visit St. Andrew's Church (The Kirk)
This place is a must-visit during Christmas for their incredible carols. Their prayer sessions are also very popular. Soak in all the festivities and have a good Christmas, here! Find the best churches to visit in the city, here.
Where | St. Andrew's Church
When | All through the day
Watch A Movie
Movie releases are always strategically planned around festivals. This year, there is Dhanush's Maari and Sivakarthikeyan's Kanaa, the two big movies that you can watch. There is also Jayam Ravi's Adanga Maru which has been buzzing with good reviews. Vijay Sethupathi fans cannot miss Seethakathi. So pick your genre and head to Sathyam Cinemas for a movie day.
Where | Sathyam Cinemas
When | 12pm
Marvel At The Mall
Head to either Phoenix MarketCity or Palladium to soak in some Christmas festivities. They have a huge Christmas tree with gifts placed under it. A Santa who will bring a smile on your face, and a lot of lights just to make things merrier. What more does one need this Christmas?
Where | Phoenix MarketCity or Palladium Mall
When | 5pm
Book Worming
Have a Starmark Christmas with their Christmas Caravan 2018. Head to the store at Express Avenue, which has a host of exciting Christmas activities. A range of fun-filled activities has been planned such as painting, storytelling, drawing and so much more. To add to the excitement, one can get to meet Santa Claus in-house, which truly brings together this joyous occasion.
Where | Starmark, Express Avenue
When | Throughout 25 December
- Upwards: ₹ 249
Comments (0)