Goa's Famous Banana Ride Comes To Chunnambar, A Perfect Weekend Getaway From Chennai

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when we say Pondicherry? The beaches, seafood, Auroville, Aurobindo Ashram, the French colony, so on and so forth. But besides the usual hangout spots, if you are looking to doing something different, how about heading to Chunnambar Boat House, which is just about 8 kilometers from Pondicherry? Located on the Cuddalore Main Road, this truly is an unexpected paradise near Pondy. The experience is magical because once you buy your tickets, you ride a boat and reach the Chunnambar beach (also called the Paradise Beach).

The view from the beach is breathtaking and the experience is even more special when you take along your own tent and camp by the beach waters. You have the option of packing along with you some munchies or just stop by the multi-cuisine restaurant, Seagulls.



The spot is also great for photography and other shoots. If you are looking to do a pre or post wedding shoot, here's the place. The backwater and boating make for an awesome backdrop. Head here with a big group of friends and you can have your own game of volleyball.

If you are looking to stay there for the night, check into one of their top three tree houses. There is 'Sunrise Panorama, that gives you a smacking view of the backwater. There is also Palm House and Nest Bird that is perfect for those who are looking for a quiet and peaceful night with a fantastic view.