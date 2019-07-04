Go Take A Walk Filled With Nature's Wonders At Coakers Walk

Stretching for only a kilometre, Coakers Walk can make you feel completely relaxed while breathing in the cool air and allowing you to enjoy an HD view of the mountainside. Starting from the Greenlands hostel till the Van Allen Hospital, this place gave us breathtaking views of Madurai and Periyakulam.

The best time to take a stroll at the Coakers Walk is between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. That's when the clouds clear the view and a cool mist sets in. We were charged an entry fee of INR 10 to access the walk and the trail led us to a tower where an additional INR 5 was charged for wanting to use the telescope. Although you won’t need a telescope to enjoy the view, we recommend you use it for the whole experience of looking into a magical landscape through the lens.

If you love riding, you can also hire a cycle for INR 50 per hour and enjoy the cold breeze in your hair as you go down the beautiful stretch. Not just the lush green from the mountainside, Coakers Walk also offers lovely colourful elements through the slew of tiny stalls selling toys, hats, snacks and other condiments that cover the stretch. The area is also overrun by eucalyptus trees, so stop for some pure unrefined eucalyptus oil.

