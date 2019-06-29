Polished Nails Or Smokey Eyes: Look Great With Makeup Products From This Brand In Chennai!

Deep matte lip creme, Candy Man Eye Pigment or deep blue nail colour - we are in love with the products by Colorbar. And we love how these luxury products don't cost a bomb and are actually affordable. Feel and look beautiful in their extensive range of makeup products - categorized under nails, skin, eyes, lips, and face. You also get other products like brushes, bags, and other accessories. Think of any colour and you'll find the match at the store that is located at different malls like Forum Vijaya Mall, VR Mall, and Phoenix Marketcity.

Besides all the products, the other thing you could do is buy personalised products for those makeup junkies. Impress your makeup addicted friend with personalised gifts. Look like a diva on your wedding day, thanks to their wedding bridal makeup services. They can do something basic like day makeup for just InNR 1,000. Bring all the focus to your eyes with their eye makeup for INR 1,500. Don't lose it yet as their bridal makeup starts from INR 8000. Woohoo!

Get hands-on experience at Colorbar's very own Professional Makeup Academy. They offer full-time and short-term courses for aspiring makeup artists looking to launch a new career in this industry, to professional artists looking to further refine their skills. Classes are available through the week and on the weekends to suit every individual's personal and professional needs.

