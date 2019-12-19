Craving For Desserts? Bombay churros Is The Way To Go

If you're craving for crispy sweet food, Bombay churros is the way to go! Their classics, the white fantasy and Nutella churros literally melt in your mouth. They have the savoury churros, which now might be tricky but that's a whole desi deal. There are glazed churros and also churros with dips and sundae which include caramel, Nutella, dark chocolate and berry flavors to list a few. They haven't limited their menu to churros but also have really good nachos and pastas. The nachos are made fresh from the scratch and is definitely value for money. They also happen to have a good range of beverages. The staff was really friendly and professional and even gave us complimentary Belgium churros with ice cream ( which taste great!) to suffice for the wait. It's a happy place and will mostly cost you around INR 500