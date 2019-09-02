From Craft Tools To DIY Kits: This Cute Craft Shop Has It All

Love art and craft? You must head to Craft Box in Anna Nagar. Located on the third floor of VR Mall, Craft Box is loaded with all sorts of pretty DIY art kits and tools. Although not very big, the enticing options here left us feeling like a kid, wanting to revisit our art classes and create something fun! The decoupage materials here are simply too good. From chalk paints and glues to decoupage papers, tissues and bases, you can create your own designs on wooden frames in the shape of hearts, squares and rectangles. Prices for these frames start from about INR 350. Craft Box also has really quirky and colourful patterned papers carrying checkered patterns, floral designs, fun textures and more. We also found beautiful envelope sets here starting from about INR 300. If you're into stamping, Craft Box treats you with an array of stencils, inks, stamping tools, heat embossing powders in a range of colours. You can also shop for paints, resin, sprays and tools like silicone moulds, punching machines etc. And if you're really keen on revisiting your art lessons, you can attend workshops at Craft Box that keep happening regularly.