Pondicherry's Super Famous Cream Affair Is Open In Nungambakkam And Here's Why You Should Go!

A random stroll along KNK road led us to Cream Affair! For those wondering where you've heard this name, yes, it is the same dessert place you see people heading to in Pondicherry. Known for creating the dreamiest waffle combinations, this place is actually the first to bring bubble waffles to India. Enthusiastically, we walked into the place to relive our amazing and indulgent experience at Pondicherry.

Their menu is spread across ice creams and thick shakes. For those looking for just nice ice cream, you can choose from their Cold Stone Creations that include a mix of yummilicious ice cream flavours. Chocolate lovers, you can pick flavours like Nutellana that comes with banana, Nutella and vanilla ice cream. There is also Orean that comes with chocolate, vanilla ice cream and choco chips. For those looking for fruity flavours, Cream Affair has Pina Colada that comes with pineapple ice cream, coconut shreds and condensed milk. We also liked their Berry Berry which comes with strawberry and black currant ice cream along with freshly cut strawberries.

But it's the bubble waffle section that we love the most. With option to choose any one waffle base (plain, chocolate or red velvet), you can opt for this if you're looking to truly have an indulgent dessert. Once you have chosen a base you can top it up with any ice cream flavour of your choice, sauces and toppings like marshmallows, Munch chocolate, gems and more. We also love their Irish Coffee sauce that goes well with Sinster ice cream (chocolate-based). They also have flavours like Aamsutra (mango), Middle Eastern (chocolate and dates), Butterland which is a vegan butterscotch ice cream and strawberry.

As for the shakes, they specialize in thick shakes that are also super filling. Starting INR 100, you can stick to basic options like vanilla and chocolate or try exotic options like Nutellono (chocolate based) or Bubblioo which comes with gems, bubblegum ice cream and whipped cream.