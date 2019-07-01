You will definitely fall for Hamsa's luxurious ambience, lighting and their amazing cutleries (seems you have entered a jewel shop). Intrinsic detailing on the interiors is unmatchable. Paneer Saunfiya and Baby Corn Milagu Piratal: Do not miss out on their signature dishes. If you have a generous sweet tooth do indulge in Gulabs and their chilled kheer (lychee aur thandie nariyal ka kheer) in short, lychee flavored elaneer payasam.
Create A Remarkable Experience With This Fine Dining Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Menu is limited here. Could have got more on the menu card. Though it's expensive its value for money.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With
Bae, Kids
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)