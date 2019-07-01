Create A Remarkable Experience With This Fine Dining Restaurant

You will definitely fall for Hamsa's luxurious ambience, lighting and their amazing cutleries (seems you have entered a jewel shop). Intrinsic detailing on the interiors is unmatchable. Paneer Saunfiya and Baby Corn Milagu Piratal: Do not miss out on their signature dishes. If you have a generous sweet tooth do indulge in Gulabs and their chilled kheer (lychee aur thandie nariyal ka kheer) in short, lychee flavored elaneer payasam.