These Lights Are All You Need To Add That Rustic Touch To Your Casa

Home Décor Stores

Creative Lumi Lights

Anna Nagar West Extension, Chennai
4.0

43/3, Shantiniketan Colony, Anna Nagar West Extension, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

It's all bling bling at this lighting store in Anna Nagar. Located on the west extension, Creative Lumi Lights is your one-stop-shop for rustic wooden lamp shades. They also offer a variety of traditional as well as modern options too, but we loved their wooden collection the most, which starts at INR 1500.

They offer cray indoor and outdoor lighting to suit your casa and their merch comes in all forms and shapes. Creative Lumi Lights offers these uber cool hanging Galaxy lamps that allow you to bring the Milkyway to your bedroom. They also have traditional chandeliers that will give that grand look to your living room. They even have cute photo frame lights which light up behind the picture for just INR 500. They also have these really adorable cartoon lampshades for those kids who love Tom and Jerry and Mickey and Minnie mouse.

Creative Lumi Lights has an impressive collection of wall lamps for indoor and outdoor settings too. Their metal lamps are more traditional with their pointy tips and curved metal designs. They even have white clay lampshades. Some are even embedded with rhinestones for that artistic bling!

What Could Be Better

We would have loved for them to add some bronze or copper shades to their rustic collection.

Pro-Tip

Don't hesitate to carry a strong bargain game and do not get too intimidated by the size of their store.
