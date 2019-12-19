These Lights Are All You Need To Add That Rustic Touch To Your Casa

It's all bling bling at this lighting store in Anna Nagar. Located on the west extension, Creative Lumi Lights is your one-stop-shop for rustic wooden lamp shades. They also offer a variety of traditional as well as modern options too, but we loved their wooden collection the most, which starts at INR 1500.

They offer cray indoor and outdoor lighting to suit your casa and their merch comes in all forms and shapes. Creative Lumi Lights offers these uber cool hanging Galaxy lamps that allow you to bring the Milkyway to your bedroom. They also have traditional chandeliers that will give that grand look to your living room. They even have cute photo frame lights which light up behind the picture for just INR 500. They also have these really adorable cartoon lampshades for those kids who love Tom and Jerry and Mickey and Minnie mouse.



Creative Lumi Lights has an impressive collection of wall lamps for indoor and outdoor settings too. Their metal lamps are more traditional with their pointy tips and curved metal designs. They even have white clay lampshades. Some are even embedded with rhinestones for that artistic bling!

