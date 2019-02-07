Have A Bite Of Louisiana With Special Creole Dishes At This Brunch!

Learn a thing or two about undiscovered creole cuisine at Vasco’s, a restaurant at Hilton. As part of the Bingeful Sunday Brunch, check out some dishes that have influences from Louisiana. That essentially means a large variety of immigrant influences in all the dishes. Another factoid is that the cuisine has an emphasis on complex sauces and slow-cooking.

Chef Suryanarayana who has specialised in this cuisine reveals that the dishes have a greater emphasis on cream, butter, seafood, tomatoes, herbs, and garlic, and file powder resulting in rich sauces, elegant pureed bisques, and time-intensive soups, brunch dishes and desserts.

There will also be additional dishes in the menu like Gumbo, Jambalaya, Red beans, and Rice, Shrimp Creole, Chicken Creole, Creole Chicken Fricassee, Creole Baked Chicken, Crawfish étouffée, Mirliton, Pompano en Papillote, Shrimp Bisque, Shrimp Creole, Smothered Pork Chops, and Fish Meunière.

The brunch is priced at INR 2,195 plus taxes.