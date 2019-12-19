Binge On Your Fave Comfort Food At This Dessert Parlour In Kilpauk

Located in Kilpauk, Crinkles & Melts is a cute dessert parlour offering some delectable selections. From waffles and sundaes to thick shakes and quick bites, you can have your fill of both sweet and savoury here. Their peri peri noodles and cheese garlic bread are quite delish and will help you perfectly deal with the sugar rush you will experience once you dive into the desserts. We also tried their cheese french fries coz why not! Perfectly crispy with gooey cheese, this was perfect comfort food. We paired that with their Blue Mermaid shake that has a minty flavour and comes with whipped cream and were sent into seventh heaven. Not to forget, the magical and edible glitter it comes with. Crinkles & Melts' waffle menu is just as enticing. Made fresh and paired with ice cream, these will make you jump with joy. As for their sundaes, we had their Oreo Delight and Berry Crunch as simply loved how comforting they were. Crinkles & Melts also has an indulgent choco lava cake up for grabs and it's a must try.