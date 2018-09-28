Midnight Music And All-Things-Fun: There’s A New Think Tank In Town And We Have All The Deets

They say curiosity kills the cat, but not according to CurioPlay, a new learning lab, which believes that curiosity feeds the cat. Started by Charanya Prabhakar and Priyanka Navneet (see how it’s called CurioPlay?) you can expect to see theatre, curated workshops, intimate musical performances, novel pop up experiences and pretty much any fun and inspiring activity with clutter-free vibes. From art and theatre experiences for the little ones to poetry, wellness, and music for the older audience, age is just a number at CurioPlay.

What makes this space different is that it's not a workshops-only zone and focuses more on performance arts. CurioPlay is planning to host a variety of engaging experiences like parent and child activities and know-your-fabric sessions. There are lots of poetry readings, stand up, and comic nights coming up, too. Expect activities and classes ranging from zentangle to acroyoga. They are hosting upcoming plays like Evam’s BigHero6 - Leadership Through Theatre and How To Train Your Zombie by Crea-Shakthi.

Whether it’s poetry, theatre, or music, curiosity will be fed through ‘Curated' experiences so our minds can ‘Play'. Funnily, that’s how they came up with the name!