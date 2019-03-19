Chennaites! You Can Now Learn To Chassé, Leap, Point And Tap In Style With This Dance School!

Ever fancied creating music with your feet? Dreamt of becoming a ballerina? Envied the technique of those beautiful jazz dancers, hoping you could dance like them? Guess what? You totally can. And no, we’re not just saying this to boost your confidence. Danzza Institute Of Modern Dance in Alwarpet is what we’re talking about.

Started by Michelle, Hari and Vikram, three passionate dancers, Danzza opened its doors for teaching in 2014 and has been offering certified dancing courses in ballet, jazz, contemporary and tap. Having done their teaching diploma with Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing (CSTD), Australia, Vikram and Hari take CSTD Theatrical for children aged between 4 and 6 years, Modern Jazz, Classical Ballet, Tap, and Contemporary Syllabi. The classes are taught with proper technique and syllabus after which an examination is conducted to help students progress to the next grade.



And if you’re looking to polish your dancing skills or an excuse to just dance, you can opt for the Hip-Hop, Freestyle, Cardio and Bollywood dance classes at Danzza. Vikram is also a trained Salsa instructor and will be starting Salsa classes soon. And if you’re looking to do something specifically for summer, they’re having a workshop for children aged 7 and above in April where they’ll train them for dance and gymnastics, so be sure to check that out. As for the adults, you can join their Leap Contemporary Dance Workshop, the registrations for which have already begun. Go on now. Make your dancing wishes come true.

