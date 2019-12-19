Decor To Gifting, Crafter's Nest Can Sort Your Party Out With Ease!

Be it a baby shower, reception, engagement or a bachelor party. Crafter's Nest is a one-stop-shop for all your decor needs. From setting up a dessert table, with a backdrop, to setting up your little one's room, Mayudharan and Grace from Crafter's Nest can help you get all that done.

They also do theme-based parties like a unicorn, Little Mermaid, Pink Princess, etc. The best part about their decor is that they mostly use paper and get all the craft work done. When they started in 2015, Grace and her husband were the ones who used to get all the craft work done. Now, they have expanded and have a team that engages in just craft work.

Besides this, they also have a store in OMR that stocks up on different products like handmade boxes, paper cut craft items, decoupage art, handmade gifts, decorations, handmade caps, bottles, stationery items, lanterns, thread, laces, etc.

