Ever Since its Launch, Dunzo Has Been Making Life Easier And We Will Tell You How

Whether you want grocery or want your favourite Sathyam popcorn picked up, this app can help you deliver it all at your doorstep. Dunzo is an app that connects you to the nearest delivery partner to buy, pick up or deliver anything in your city and even deliver it straight back to you.



The next time you forget something at home and want it to be delivered at work, fret not! It will do it for you. Food from that great restaurant far from your house, fresh food delivered from your kitchen to office or even picking up your charger that your friend 'borrowed' - Dunzo will get it for you.

You just have to download the Dunzo app and select the items that you want delivered from the categories - restaurants, daily grocery, fruits, vegetables, pet supplies, medicines, meat, fish, gifts and even apparel. You just have to look up the required item, and the app will show you the closest store where you desired items are available. Once you have chosen the place, the app will assign you a delivery partner who will pick up your item. If you want, you can chat with your delivery partner on Dunzo to tell him the exact things you'd like or ask him to send you pictures. Once you are satisfied with the product selected, you can complete the payment on the app.