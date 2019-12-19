Get That Party Sorted With A Dessert Table From This Baker!

Home bakers are plenty in the city. We have had our share of waffles, cupcakes, and crepes. but now how does an entire table of with all sorts of desserts sound like? That is what Usha Seetharam specialises in. A Chennai-based baker, Usha has her own brand called Ushbakeistan and her specialty are dessert tables. Whether it is a birthday party or a corporate event, she can make the best desserts that make for a super cool dessert table. Think custom cakes, chocolate chip cookies or decorative cookies, mini cupcakes and the regular cupcakes, fudge, light and fluffy meringue, dessert jars (only by order), party popcorns with white chocolate and sprinkles, etc. A table with all-things-sweet, we want a party now?

Her dessert tables are mostly theme based. She's done a grey and yellow baby shower, Wonder Women with mint, white and gold colours, Skye Paw Patrol with colours like pink and blue, and a star themed table, as well.

A customised cake is priced from INR 1,400 per kilo. The cupcakes cost INR 70 and the decorative cookies cost INR 70.