Best Eateries To Check Out

Now classic option never goes old. For fast food lovers, McDonald's counts as comfort food and you have got one branch on the ground floor of the mall as well. We can never get enough of their Mc chicken burgers and salty fries. Add in a meal with coke and you are set! If you are looking for some veg options, then MC Aloo Tikki is the luscious option to go for! Best yet, your kids will love their chicken nuggets meal and the toys that come with the happy meal.

Price for two - INR 300