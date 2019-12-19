Deck Yourself Up Like A Diva With Clothes From This Boutique

Every day will feel like walking a ramp with clothes from Diva. This boutique in Nungambakkam specialises in festive and wedding wear, and ladies, you’re about to be dazzled!

Diva’s all about the razzmatazz, and their clothing line reflects just that - attractive neon hues, stark bright colour contrasts and a whole lot of shimmer and glimmer - you’re sure to be the centre of attention with these clothes. From blouses and designer saris to lehengas, and salwar suits, there's plenty to shop for here. We like the blouse collection, and even though they are big on customisations, we like their readymades with intricate kundan work.

Their gowns finished with stonework and thread work are bound to make heads turn and are priced from INR 3,000. Our fave is the red gown with antique beads and zardosi border. You will find loads of floral gowns here too, so if that’s your jam, shop away! They’ve also got raw silk lehengas, and the one with Zari embroidery and mirrors is our fave. Diva also has a Mix Match collection, where you can get customised matching outfits, because why not? Drop by their flagship store in Nungambakkam and shop like a queen!